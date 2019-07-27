Each year, National Junior Angus Association members carry on the tradition of electing great leaders to serve on the National Junior Angus Board. Their distinguished green jackets are a symbol of grace, pride and loyalty to the Angus breed. The newest team was announced in Louisville, Kentucky, during the National Junior Angus Show, and the group of six is ready to serve their fellow members.
The National Junior Angus Board members serve two-year terms, the first year on the board of directors and the second as officers in the association. During their two-year timeframe, they travel to shows and conferences and work hand-in-hand with association staff to plan and execute educational events, all while promoting the Angus breed and helping juniors to succeed in the cattle business and beyond.
Chairman Tyler Bush of Britton, South Dakota, and Vice-Chair Baxter Knapp of Bloomfield, Iowa, are set to lead the new National Junior Angus Board team. The team is organized by Communications Director Caroline Cowles, Rockfield, Kentucky; Angus Foundation Director Dylan Denny, Lubbock, Texas; Leadership Director Grady Dickerson, Paradise, Kansas; and Membership Director Keegan Cassady, Bloomington, Illinois. The second-year team is excited to move into their new officer roles to further their leadership experience and create new opportunities for the members they serve.
“We look forward to working with the new junior officers and board each year,” said Jaclyn Upperman, American Angus Association director of events and education. “Our team has the privilege of watching them grow into outstanding leaders and mentors for the next generation of Angus youth.”
The newest six members of the NJAB are motivated to start their new endeavor and feel honored to be selected by their peers. The new board joining the officers are Megan Pelan, Jefferson, Maryland; Justin Wood, Willow Springs, North Carolina; Nicholas Pohlman, Prairie Grove, Arkansas; Reagan Skow, Palaside, Nebraska; Daniel Rohrbaugh, Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania; and Kelsey Vejraska, Omak, Washington.
While the new six join the team, the old six officers step down and pass their green coats to the next generation. Their final activity as members of the NJAB is hosting the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Those who are completing their time with the NJAB are Sydnee Gerken, Cashion, Oklahoma; Madison Sundsbak, Des Lacs, North Dakota; Haley DeHaan, McMinnville, Oregon; Dawson Dal Porto, Oakley, California; Brody Fitzgerald, West Grove, Pennsylvania; and Jera Pipkin, Republic, Missouri.
