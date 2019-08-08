On Aug. 8 four city and county of Denver students were awarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each as part of the National Western Stock Show Denver Scholarship Program. The students receiving this newly introduced scholarship are as follows:
Lawrence J. Cohen—Denver School of Arts graduate who will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder this fall.
Thang Ling—South High School graduate who will be attending Metropolitan State University of Denver this fall.
Manoj Regmi—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College graduate who will be attending Metropolitan State University of Denver this fall.
Michael Stanford—Mullen High School graduate who will be attending Colorado State University this fall.
These scholarship recipients were selected due to their passion in pursuing undergraduate degrees and career paths that focus on making contributions to the emerging and influential fields of agriculture. This focus can be expressed through any major or area of study, as long as the goal is to contribute toward progress and leadership in agriculture. The students will continue to receive the funds all four years of their undergraduate studies, as long as minimum requirements are met for performance.
“We are excited to recognize and send off the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Paul Andrews, NWSS president and CEO. “Between this new scholarship program and the National Western Scholarship Trust, the Stock Show is proud to be a top scholastic investor in 2019, contributing more than $500,000 towards educating our industry’s future.”
In 2015 the citizens of the City and County of Denver backed ballot initiative 2C, which will provide much of the funding for the new National Western Center. This support cemented the longstanding relationship between the City and the NWSS. The NWSS Denver Scholarship Program is Stock Show’s way of saying thank you to Denver.
“We believe it’s vital to encourage students to explore the many rewarding career opportunities available across the agricultural spectrum,” said Bangert. “By providing financial support to students interested in the dynamic fields of agriculture, the National Western Stock Show Denver Scholarship Program provides a helping hand to promising young talent while bolstering a vibrant industry that ultimately sustains us all.”
For more information about the NWSS Denver Scholarship Program, visit nationalwestern.com/denver-scholarship-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.