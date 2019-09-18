The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center recently announced the 12th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.
“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said Bill Galt, MCHF and WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”
The MCHF and WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2019 inductions allowed the election of one living inductee and one legacy inductee from each of the 12 districts.
The 2019 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are:
District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, and Valley Counties): Living Award—Arvid Joseph and Linda Joy (Lee) Eggen, Plentywood. Legacy Award—Benjamin F. Stevens, Dodson.
District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux Counties): Living Award—William “Bill” and Alice Cullinan, Glendive. Legacy Award—Martha Magnuson Kempton, Terry.
District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, and Treasure Counties): Living Award—John L. Moore, Miles City. Legacy Award—Joseph H. “Proc” Proctor, Forsyth.
District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, and Liberty Counties): Living Award—Arthur Wade Bickford, Havre. Legacy Award—Charles Leon “Charlie” Floyd, Havre.
District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, and Toole Counties): Living Award—Wylie Galt Gustafson, Conrad. Legacy Award—Belknap “Ballie” Buck, Choteau.
District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, and Wheatland Counties): Living Award—Virginia (Mortensen) Howell, Roundup. Legacy Award—Z6 Ranch, J.C. Jensen, Inc., Lavina.
District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties): Living Award—William E. “Billy” Greenough, Fromberg. Legacy Award—Ruth E. (French) Smith Cure Weber, Dry Head/Laurel.
District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, and Lewis and Clark Counties): Living Award—Donald Edward “Don” Blixt, Helena. Legacy Award—Hester Ann (Allemand) Rea, Helena.
District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, and Park Counties): Living Award—James Eugene “Jim” Carrig, Bozeman. Legacy Award—Theodore “Ted” Hamilton Thorpe, Livingston.
District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders Counties): Living Award—Walter J. “Walt” Vermedahl, Polson. Legacy Award—Quirk Cattle Company, 101 Ranch, Eureka.
District 11 (Mineral, Missoula, and Ravalli Counties): Living Award—Walter E. “Wally” Congdon, Missoula. Legacy Award—Alex Nixon “Alec” Ogilvie, Florence.
District 12 (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, and Powell Counties): Iola “Olie” Else, Dillon. Legacy Award—Pleasant View Ranch/Jackson Morgan Horse Ranch, Harrison.
Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF and WHC’s website at http://www.montanacowboyfame.org. This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.
