The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is accepting applications for the Missouri Cattlemen’s Leadership College Class of 2021. Applications are due Dec. 30, 2019. Applicants must be nominated by a local affiliate.
“MCA is looking for leaders in the beef industry who are ready to take the next step for our industry and the association,” said MCA Manager of Membership Sydney Thummel. “MCLC helps equip participants with the skills and experiences they need to be strong advocates for MCA and the cattle industry.”
“It’s been exciting to see this year’s participants learn and grow throughout the program,” said MCA President Bobby Simpson. “MCA looks forward to continuing to grow this program and help the next class have an even better experience.”
Participants are given the opportunity to represent MCA and the cattle industry in Washington, D.C. and Jefferson City, as well as expand their knowledge by traveling around the state of Missouri and other states to see different aspects of the industry.
Visit www.mocattle.org/meetings-events/missouri-cattlemens-leadership-college for the application. Please contact Sydney Thummel with any questions at sydney@mocattle.com.
