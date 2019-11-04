There was plenty of sunshine for the 2019 Minnesota Beef Expo. Held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the annual Minnesota Beef Expo brought cattle producers and youth livestock exhibitors together to celebrate and promote the beef industry. This four-day event is the largest all-breed beef show in Minnesota and included youth contests, cattle sales, a trade show, educational seminars and a 950-head junior show.
Participants came together from all over the Midwest. In 2019, more than 800 youth competed in the weekend’s junior events. Plus, some of region’s best seedstock producers
sold cattle and embryos at the Supreme Row sale. Members of the Minnesota Hereford Breeders hosted and led a number of activities during the event as part of their duties as the event’s featured breed.
The expo kicked off with a Youth Knowledge Bowl followed by the Sullivan Supply Stock Show University Fitting Seminar. Fitting experts taught youth how to clip and prepare their show cattle to an enthusiastic crowd. Following the seminar 11 teams competed for champion fitting honors in the annual Sullivan Supply Fitting Contest.
More than 400 people gathered for Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program’s Beef Industry Ideas & Insights Symposium. Lance Pekus, best known as the Cowboy Ninja from “American Ninja Warrior,” was the featured guest with “Beef, It’s What’s for Ninjas.” Later, beef industry leaders educated attendees in breakout sessions regarding topics such as hoof care and maintenance, Beef Quality Assurance, current sires offered through the A.I. market, basic animal nutrition, improving a MYBEP application, and tools to improve herd genetics and EPDs. After the sessions, Pekus gave a keynote address, “Courage to Face Life’s Obstacles, Cowboy Ninja Style!,” designed to motivate young people to develop the skills and courage it takes to overcome the obstacles that occur when raising and showing cattle.
The next day offered even more opportunities for youth exhibitors. It started with a judging contest where 32 teams in three age categories competed for top prizes with a total of 264 participants. There was also an exciting Junior Showmanship Contest that included more than 300 contestants judged by Matt Johnson, Garretson, South Dakota, and Bryan Strommen, Arthur, North Dakota.
The Minnesota Beef Expo Sale was the last day with additional events including three shows and the Supreme Row Selection. Supreme Row Champions took home $6,750 in prize money thanks to Minnesota Farm Guide, Agri-Media Livestock Group, Purina Feed Animal Nutrition LLC, Rabo AgriFinance and Optimizer Calf Gel. 108 lots were sold in this year’s sale.
