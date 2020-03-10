As part of its ongoing commitment to the next generation of veterinarians, Merck Animal Health, in partnership with the American Association of Swine Veterinarians Foundation—the charitable arm of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians—announced the 2020 recipients of the AASVF/Merck Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarships.
“Our ongoing partnership with the AASVF is an important way in which we continue our commitment to veterinary medicine and the people who will ensure The Science of Healthier Animals in the years to come,” said Dr. Justin Welsh, DVM, executive director, Livestock Technical Services, Merck Animal Health. “Through this partnership, we are able to help build veterinary students’ knowledge base as they prepare to work to safeguard the health and well-being of animals throughout their careers.”
“The AASV Foundation is grateful to Merck Animal Health for its continued support of the AASVF/Merck Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship program,” said Dr. Harry Snelson, DVM, AASV executive director. “Support of this program exemplifies Merck Animal Health’s commitment to the swine veterinary profession by helping identify future swine veterinarians and assist with their educational expenses.”
The recipients in the High Plains Journal readership area, who will each receive a $5,000 scholarship, are Amanda Anderson, Iowa State University; Sam Baker, Iowa State University; Nicholas Benge, Iowa State University; Nikole Mader, University of Minnesota; and Megan McMahon, University of Minnesota. The recipients were announced at the 51st Annual AASV Meeting. Second-and third-year students enrolled in American Veterinary Medical Association-accredited or recognized colleges of veterinary medicine in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America and the Caribbean Islands are eligible for the scholarship. Learn more at www.aasv.org.
