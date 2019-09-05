Steers owned by G&J Meats Farm & Ranch of LeRoy and heifers owned by Arndt Farms of Emporia were the winners of grand awards at Flint Hills Beef Fest in Emporia. The awards are based on the best combined finish in the grass futurity and live stocker show.
The G&J Meats Farm & Ranch entry also won the steer division of the live stocker show. Second place was a pen of steers owned by Darbyshire Farms of Hartford, with cattle owned by Anderson Ranch of Alma winning third.
Haun Ranch of Fall River had the champion pen of three in the heifer division of the live stocker show. Spring Creek Ranch of Cassoday owned the second place pen of heifers, followed by the grand award-winning entry from Arndt Farms of Emporia in third.
Entries in the Beef Fest grass futurity were on pasture from April 30 through Aug. 16. Cattle were ranked by the greatest adjusted gain on grass.
Anderson Ranch of Alma had the champion pen of three in the steer division of the grass futurity, with the cattle gaining 2.35 pounds per day. The grand award-winning steers from G&J Meats Farm & Ranch won second in the grass futurity, gaining 2.22 pounds per day. A pen of steers from Putnam Farm of Emporia finished third with an average daily gain on grass of 2.07 pounds
The heifer grass futurity was won by the grand award-winning pen from Arndt Farms of Emporia with an average daily gain of 2.64 pounds Loomis Ranch of Council Grove owned the second place grass futurity heifers, which gained 2.54 pounds per day. Third place in the heifer division was a pen from Spring Creek Ranch at Cassoday that gained 2.47 pounds per day.
A total of 111 steers and 102 heifers competed in the Beef Fest grass futurity and live show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.