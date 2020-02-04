By Angie Stump Denton
Kansas State University
Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry will host the 107th annual Cattlemen’s Day on March 6 in Weber Hall.
Lorna Marshall, the vice president of beef programs for Ohio-based Select Sires, Inc., will speak at 10 a.m. on genetic and reproductive trends in the global beef industry. Then, Derrell Peel, an extension livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, will discuss opportunities for the beef industry in global meat markets.
“We are excited to host Cattlemen’s Day,” said Ken Odde, professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chair. “Our annual program strives to address key issues and to provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant. This year’s main program speakers (Marshall and Peel) will challenge attendees to think outside the box as they address global protein supplies, trade, reproductive and genetic technologies and their effects on the U.S. beef industry.”
The day starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. “This year we have more than 75 participants signed up for our allied industry trade show,” Odde said. “The trade show provides a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders.”
The cost to attend Cattlemen’s Day is $25 if paid by Feb. 28 at noon, or $35 at the door. There is no charge for students who pre-register. For more information and online registration, visit KSUBeef.org, or contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
U.S. Premium Beef and commercial exhibitors will sponsor lunch, featuring smoked brisket and Cajun-spiced catfish. The afternoon sessions will feature K-State faculty and industry presentations in Weber Hall, the Purebred Beef Unit and the Beef Stocker Unit. The 43rd Annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue. To learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog, visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.
On March 5, Patsy Houghton will be honored as the Stockman of the Year during the 50th Annual Stockmen’s Dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner or by calling 785-532-1267.
