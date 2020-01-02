Stories about manure often illustrate two opposing sentiments. Is manure a waste that pollutes our water resources and creates undesirable nuisances for communities? Or, is manure a “Resource” that reduces the demand for importing greenhouse gas intensive inorganic fertilizers and improves the health of our soils?
Both statements contain some truth. However, the balance of the truth lies in the management choices made during the storage and utilization of animal manures. When using manure in cropping systems,
“How can manure’s benefits be maximized and undesirable traits minimized?”
A team of university educators and agricultural organizations would like to better understand your views on factors that impact manure use on cropland. What issues are most important to you as you make decisions for the use of manure in cropping systems? Why do you choose manure over other fertilizers? Or commercial fertilizers instead of manure? We know manure can create challenges; which of these challenges are “deal breakers” preventing manure use on some fields? Which barriers and benefits drive your decisions about manure use in cropland?
Please help us answer these questions by sharing your perspectives in a 15 minute survey at https://go.unl.edu/manure. Thank you.
Thank you from our “Value of Manure” Team. All partners are recognized in the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.