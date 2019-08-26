The Board of Directors of the North American Limousin Foundation and the Limousin 365 ownership group have reached an agreement regarding the purchase of the official breed publication, ‘Limousin Today.’ The purchase was finalized at the Foundations’ August board meeting.
Gary Fuchs, NALF Board of Directors president, said, “the sale is viewed by the current NALF board as a team effort between the foundation and Limousin 365 to provide services to the membership regarding the promotion of Limousin and Lim-Flex cattle to effectively grow the breed.”
NALF Executive Director Mark Anderson added, “The sale of the magazine allows the foundation to concentrate on maintaining the quality and accuracy of the herdbook. Membership utilization of the animal recording and DNA services provided by the foundation will enable them to capitalize on the genomic information and the new single-step cattle evaluation for more accurate EPDs (expected progeny differences).”
Under the terms of the agreement, “Limousin Today” will be rebranded “Limousin365.” The planned initial publication date is Jan. 1, 2020.
The Limousin 365 ownership group is excited to take over the management of the breed’s official publication and look forward to working closely with the foundation and its breeders to promote the Limousin breed through this valuable breed marketing tool,” said Kiley McKinna, ownership partner of Limousin 365. “Our team will strive to uphold the high standards set forth for the publication which has proudly been the flagship promotional piece for the breed for nearly half a century.
