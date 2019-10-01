Winning exhibitors at the 87th Kansas Junior Livestock Show earned auction premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 644 showmen from 94 counties, which exhibited 1,396 head of livestock. The statewide event was recently held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Top five market lambs
Kalen Dressler of Eudora exhibited the grand champion market lamb, a 157 pound entry from the blackface division. The reserve grand champion market lamb, a 133 pound blackface, was shown by Grady Allen of Gardner. Third overall, also from the blackface division, was owned by Jillian Keller of Piqua. Another blackface lamb exhibited by Shailyn Zenger of Washington was chosen as fourth overall. Kaitlynn Godsey from Gaylord exhibited the fifth overall market lamb, also from the blackface division.
Other breed champions and reserves
The champion Dorset was led by Becca Paine from Hutchinson. Carter Stansbury from Lorraine exhibited the reserve champion Dorset. Charlesey Coffin from McLouth led the champion Hair lamb. The reserve champion Hair lamb was exhibited by Mary Habjan of Linwood. Hayden Englert from Washington led the champion Southdown. The reserve champion Southdown lamb was exhibited by Becca Paine of Hutchinson. Ava George from Oswego owned the champion Speckled lamb. The reserve champion Speckled lamb was exhibited by Rachel Hendricks of Howard. A total of 216 lambs were shown. The market lamb show was sponsored by Cargill.
Top five purebred breeding ewes
The supreme registered breeding ewe was the champion Hampshire, shown by Clay Brillhart of Fort Scott. The reserve supreme champion ewe was the champion all-other-breeds led by Raine Garten of Abilene. Third overall was a Dorset ewe owned by Emery Yoho of Yates Center. The reserve champion Hampshire and fourth overall registered breeding ewe was shown by Dillon McNickle of Mound Valley. Becca Paine from Hutchinson led the champion Southdown ewe, which finished fifth overall.
Reserves and other breed champions
Reserve AOB was shown by Hannah Dechant from Goodland. The reserve Dorset was owned by Dillon Knepp of Lincolnville. The reserve Southdown was shown by Judd Nelson from Soldier. Champion Shropshire was led by Jerilyn Nelson from Soldier, with the reserve shown by Kashen Nelson from Tribune. The champion Suffolk was led by Brayden Robinson from Garden City and Tyra Meyer from Sylvan Grove exhibited the reserve. There were 76 head shown.
Commercial breeding ewe results
A ewe led by Clay Brillhart of Fort Scott bested 149 others to take supreme champion honors in the commercial breeding ewe show. Owning the reserve supreme was Raine Garten of Abilene. The third overall commercial ewe was exhibited by Jillian Keller of Piqua. A ewe led by Brynn Boggs from Buhler claimed fourth overall. Fifth overall was exhibited by Carson Keller of Piqua. Cargill sponsored both breeding ewe shows.
Sheep showmanship results
In the senior division of sheep showmanship, Becca Paine of Hutchinson was named grand champion. Reserve champion was Kaitlynn Godsey from Gaylord. Finishing out the top five, in placing order, were Jaden Jones, Healy; Clay Brillhart, Fort Scott; and Raine Garten, Abilene. In the intermediate division, Emery Yoho from Yates Center took top champion honors. The reserve champion award went to Darla Fesmire of Bartlett. Finishing out the top five, in placing order, were Breckyn Rush, Geneseo; Hayleigh Wempe, Baldwin City; and Carter Watson, Baldwin City. In the junior division, Brecken Nelson of Tribune was named the champion showman. Kami Hemphill from Byers took home reserve champion showman honors. Finishing out the top five, in placing order, were Brynn Boggs, Buhler; Chloe Cannon, Overbrook; and Hitch Soyez, Marion.
