Winning exhibitors at the 87th Kansas Junior Livestock Show earned auction premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 644 showmen from 94 counties, which exhibited 1,396 head of livestock. The statewide event was recently held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Top five market goats
Jack Gilliam from Washington received grand champion honors for his 99 pound entry in the market goat show, sponsored by Cargill. A total of 160 head were shown. Kenna Cooley from Louisburg showed the reserve grand champion market goat, which weighed 72 pounds. Third place went to a goat shown by Brynn Boggs from Buhler. Kara Riffel of Westmoreland showed the fourth place market goat. Fifth overall was an entry from Hagen Draper-Egea from Louisburg.
Top five does
Laramie Bruce of Caney showed the supreme champion commercial doe. Her entry bested 125 others to claim the honor. Becca Paine of Hutchinson exhibited the reserve supreme champion doe. Third overall went to an entry from Brooklyn Hilton of Eureka. Chosen for fourth was a doe owned by Kodi McComb of Pratt. Fifth overall was a doe shown by Kenna Cooley from Louisburg. Cargill also sponsored the commercial doe show.
Goat showmanship results
In senior showmanship, the champion showman award went to Becca Paine from Hutchinson and Raine Garten from Abilene claimed reserve. Finishing out the top five, from third to fifth, were Brody Nemecek, Iola; Clay Brillhart, Fort Scott; and Aidan Yoho, Yates Center. Kenna Cooley from Louisburg won intermediate showmanship, with Kodi McComb from Pratt followed in reserve. Rounding out the intermediate division, in third through fifth, were Kyser Nemecek, Iola; Kayla Fox, Marquette; and Esmeralda Franklin, Hume. In junior showmanship, Emeri Deters from St. George was awarded champion and Kaine Rush from Geneseo was reserve. Following, in order, from third to fifth, were Abigail Morales, Garden City; Brynn Boggs, Buhler; and Brecken Nelson, Tribune.
