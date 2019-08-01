The Kansas Livestock Foundation has awarded two Kansas State University students $1,000 Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac scholarships. Both students will be juniors pursuing degrees in agricultural economics. The winners are Kinsey Griffith, daughter of John and Terry Griffith of WaKeeney, and Thomas Smith, son of Jeff and Holly Smith of Windom.
These scholarships were made possible through a donation to KLF from Hampel Oil, a family-operated business with six locations in Kansas. Recipients must be K-State or Fort Hays State upperclassmen pursuing degrees in agronomy, agribusiness or ag economics, with a career goal of being actively engaged in a farming or feedyard operation.
