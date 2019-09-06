Kicker: Focus is on working stock dogs at Oct. 8 meeting in Williamsburg
By Rod Schaub
Kansas State University Research and Extension
K-State Research and Extension Coffey County and the Frontier Extension District together will host a meeting, “Beef Production and the Working Cow Dog” Oct. 8 in Williamsburg, Kansas. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Williamsburg Community Building.
A complimentary meal will be served, thanks to sponsors, but participants are asked to register by Oct. 3 to ensure an accurate meal count. Register at: www.frontierdistrict.k-state.edu or call the Coffey County Extension Office at 620-364-5313 or Frontier District Office in Lyndon at 785-828-4438.
“A cattle dog is a valuable asset to many cattle operations. They can help ranchers through the daily work of raising cattle,” said Rod Schaub, extension agent with the Frontier District.
Presentations will feature Debbie Lyons Blythe, Blythe Angus Ranch and chairman of the Outreach Committee of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, and Patti Dollarhide, value chain director of Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.
The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef is a multi-stakeholder organization whose 116 members represent 30% of the nation’s cattle herd, more than 20 billion pounds of beef processed and more than 100 million consumers. Its goal is to identify opportunities for continuous improvement throughout the beef industry.
The USRSB recently developed the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework that was adopted by major food and retail companies, cattle producers, veterinarians, scientists and non-government organizations to strengthen the sustainability of U.S beef production. According to USRSB Chair, Dr. Kim Stackhouse, “The U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework is about telling that story to consumers by improving transparency as well as exploring opportunities to more responsibly use resources, raise animals and care for the people who help beef get to the American dinner table.”
Laura Stimatze, of Stimatze Working Cow Dogs, Macksville, Kansas, will give a presentation on the possibilities and abilities of a working stock dog.
After lunch, participants will travel to Silkville Ranch where Stimatze will continue her discussion on using cow dogs in a low stress manner to work cattle. Demonstrations of dogs with various levels of training will occur throughout the afternoon. Selecting the right dog or puppy, finding the right trainer, and getting started on training a dog will be discussed.
