Despite many options at the grocery store, meat is still the center of many Iowa meals, as more than 33,000 Iowans entered the Iowa Farm Bureau and Fareway’s “Fill Your Freezer” contest for a chance to win $200 of free meat. The month-long contest was part of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat. initiative, which showcases the nutritional benefits of meat and the innovation of Iowa livestock farmers who raise it.
The 2019 Iowa Farm Bureau Food and Farm Index shows 96 percent of Iowa grocery shoppers eat meat at least weekly and 97 percent consume cheese or dairy products at least once a week.
“Like many livestock farmers across the state, our family’s number one concern is the care of our animals to help ensure the safest product possible for consumers. The enthusiasm for this contest is a nod to the quality, taste and great value of Iowa-grown meat. We’re grateful for this partnership with Fareway and the connections we can make with consumers who come together to enjoy the nutritional benefits of animal protein with their families,” says IFBF President Craig Hill.
“We are proud to continue our unmatched legacy of providing the best quality meat for our customers and we stand behind the hard-working men and women-the farmers who provide that protein,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We will continue to work hard and partner with local farmers to give Iowans the chance to fill their freezers with quality meats from Fareway.”
Experts agree that animal-based protein stands above the rest as the best option for health and weight maintenance, since it is a natural source of Vitamin B12, which dieticians say is crucial to maintain brain and nervous system function.
