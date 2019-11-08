Responding to the potential threat of feral swine entering Montana, the Department of Livestock, Montana Invasive Species Council, and USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services will host a feral swine summit on Nov. 15 in Billings, Montana, at the Northern Hotel. Key stakeholders from Canada and the region will attend to address the following goals and intended outcomes:
Provide education regarding Montana’s regulations pertaining to feral swine.
Launch Montana’s Squeal on Pigs education and outreach campaign.
Engage neighboring states/provinces and partners to improve coordination of feral swine management to prevent introduction in Montana.
Identify consensus and next steps on implementing a coordinated monitoring strategy.
“While feral swine are not yet in Montana, we are aware of their expanding range in Saskatchewan and recent reports of sightings of feral swine along Montana’s northern border,” said Tahnee Szymanski, assistant state veterinarian at the department of Livestock, “In coordination with our partners, we are working hard to prevent their introduction.”
The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. For more information about the summit, including the agenda and live stream link, visit misc.mt.gov.
MISC is a statewide partnership working to protect Montana’s economy, natural resources and public health through a coordinated approach to combat invasive species. All MISC meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Stephanie Hester, MISC Coordinator at 406-444-0547. Visit misc.mt.gov for more information.
