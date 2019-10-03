Crawford Livestock Market LLC, 100 W Beech St., will host the first of three regional qualifying events for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship. The western regional qualifying event will be Oct. 11. Opening ceremonies will commence at 10 a.m. MDT with the awards ceremony to follow. A total of 36 contestants will compete for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the semi-finals for the 2020 WLAC at Dickson Regional Livestock Center LLC, in Dickson, Tennessee.
Each qualifying event is a live sale where each contestant auctions eight drafts of livestock, traditionally cattle, to actual bidders. Contestants are judged on the clarity of their auction chant, professionalism and their ability to conduct the sale while catching bids.
Contestants competing are Jared Anstine, Holden, Missouri; Zach Ballard, Mitchell, South Dakota; Ted Baum, Elgin, Nebraska; Andy Baumeister, Mullin, Texas; Neil Bouray, Webber, Kansas; Chuck Bradley, Rockford, Alabama; Spencer Cline, Kingston, Arkansas; Eric Drees, Caldwell, Idaho; Dean Edge, Rimbey, Alberta; Will Epperly, Dunlap, Iowa; Brandon Frey, Ft. Collins, Colorado; Collin Gibbs, Miles City, Montana; Steven Goedert, Dillon, Montana; Brandon Hamel, Damar, Kansas; Jacob Hills, Ridgeway, Wisconsin; Travis Holck, Ruthton, Minnesota; Jake Hopwood, Valentine, Nebraska; Jase Hubert, Olpe, Kansas; Lynn Langvardt, Chapman, Kansas; Josh Larson, Haxtun, Colorado; Kyle Layman, North Platte, Nebraska; Curt Littau, Carter, South Dakota; Jalen Mathis, Hutton, Texas; Gregg Matney, Lusk, Wyoming; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, California; Jeremy Miller, Fairland, Oklahoma; Terry Moe, Watford City, North Dakota; Drake Morrow, Opp, Alabama; Lander Nicodemus, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Larry Nisly, Quaker City, Ohio; Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wisconsin; Kirk Otte, Rushville, Nebraska; Sixto Paiz, Portales, New Mexico; Ethan Schuette, Washington, Kansas; Dustin Smith, Jay, Oklahoma; and Curtis Wetovick, Fullerton, Nebraska.
The public may attend the livestock auction and competition free of charge. It will also be streamed live on www.LMAAuctions.com.
The remaining qualifying events are balanced regionally across the Livestock Marketing Association Membership. The eastern regional will be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, Inc. Winchester, Virginia, on Nov. 18. The midwestern regional will be held at Stockmen’s Livestock, Inc. Yankton, South Dakota, on Jan. 8, 2020.
