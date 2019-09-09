Colorado Simmental Association is putting the final touches on planning for the 2020 National Western Stock Show.
Entry deadlines are Nov. 20, with the Simmental shows and events set for Jan. 17 to 22. Changes, such as the addition of bred female pen of 3 classes in the yards show, and a different check-in system for hill and junior exhibitors, will be implemented in 2020. Percentage cattle will be half-blood or higher. Rules, class breakdowns and tips are posted on www.coloradosimmental.com.
The bull and female pen shows on Jan. 19 and 20 will be judged by Chris Mullinix of Kansas and his associate judge is Randy Mullinix of Illinois. In addition to examining the data and cattle, the crowd also may get involved in the People’s Choice Power Simmental judging held during the pen shows.
The junior show on Jan. 21 will be officiated by Jon DeClerck of Texas, and the open-class bull and females shows will be Jan. 21 and 22, respectively. They will be officiated by Charlie Boyd and his associate judge Joe Myers, both of Kentucky. Progress Through Performance show guidelines are used and Ring of Champion points are awarded.
In addition to the shows, auctions will offer genetics, networking may be enjoyed at the American Simmental Meet-n-Greet, plus the ASA’s annual meeting, and the Chairman’s Reception and Foundation Gala round out Denver breed activities. A full schedule is on www.coloradosimmental.com.
