The Central Plains Dairy Foundation is accepting applications for two dairy education scholarship programs, the CPDF Dairy Scholarship Grants program and the new Lon & Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship. Applications for both scholarship programs will be accepted through Dec. 6, 2019.
The CPDF Dairy Scholarship Grants program offers scholarship funds to dairy students at colleges and universities in the five states served by the Central Plains Dairy Association. Scholarship grants are awarded to dairy education programs at post-secondary institutions and the scholarships are administered by grantee schools.
CPDF Dairy Scholarship Grant eligible applicants should be two or four year colleges or universities that offer one or more dairy education programs. Schools must be located in the Central Plains Dairy Association membership states of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota or North Dakota to be eligible. Grants must be used for scholarship awards to students pursuing a degree either based in dairy production or dairy foods or manufacturing.
The Lon & Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship was established in 2019 by Tracey and Brian Erickson of Arlington, South Dakota, to honor the Tonnesons for their years of dedication to growing agriculture and the dairy industry. Erickson Farms pledged to fund the $500 scholarship for 10 years.
The Tonneson Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student who has successfully completed at least one semester in a post-secondary college or university (two- or four-year program), pursuing a degree in Agriculture with emphasis in Ag Communication and/or Leadership. Preference will be given to applicants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, or South Dakota.
Grant application forms and more information are available by calling 605-412-4008 or on the foundation’s website at www.centralplainsdairy.com/about/central-plains-dairy-foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.