Cattle producers are invited to hear two speakers to discuss the state of the beef industry at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Buffalo Bill Cultural Center, 3083 U.S. Highway 83, in Oakley, Kansas.
Corbitt Wall, the host of Feeder Flash, will provide an entertaining insight and Bill Bullard, R-CALF USA CEO will address why recent trade deals have not had an immediate positive impact on the cattle industry.
Anyone who relies on a profitable cattle producer is encouraged to attend the meeting. The event starts with a social and meal at 6 p.m. with the presentations to follow. Reservation for the meal are needed by Feb. 12 and people may do so by contacting Kyle Hemmert by telephone or via text 785-672-2425.
