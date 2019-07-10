The pool of entries for the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Ranch Rodeo first ever National Anthem Singing Contest has been narrowed to four finalists.
The winner will sing the National Anthem at the Friday night performance of the OCA Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 23 at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie, Oklahoma.
These top four finalists are Kristin Williams, Red Rock; Haley Miller, Ada; Baley Hull, Durant; and Bella Brown, Choctaw.
Online voting to determine the winner is open now through Aug. 1. Cast your vote at www.okcattlemen.org/oca-annual-ranch-rodeo#singingcontest.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo consists of 12 ranch teams of ‘real ranch’ cowboys that compete in five different events depicting daily tasks from life on the ranch. The competition is fierce, but the cowboys don’t take home much more than bumps and bragging rights. They participate with one goal: to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation. The OCA Ranch Rodeo has raised more than $500,000 for CHF since 1997.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo is a two-day event scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m with shopping inside the trade show. Make plans to join us at the Lazy E Arena. To learn more about the OCA Ranch Rodeo, visit www.okcattlemen.org. Tickets are on sale now.
