The Global Marketing and Research team at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, along with State Beef Councils across the country, are leveraging their extensive library of content, including advertisements, recipes, cooking videos and educational materials about beef nutrition to help consumers while they are home during the pandemic.
“We know consumers are seeking preparation and recipe tips for cooking beef at home,” said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of Global Marketing and Research at NCBA. “The good news is that BeefItsWhatsforDinner.com and our partners with the Federation of State Beef Councils have great recipe ideas, resources and cooking tips that can help consumers as they transition to eating at home more.”
These same recipes and resources are also being provided to food influencers, supply chain partners and the news media to support their efforts to educate consumers about food preparation and healthy eating. Additionally, NCBA, is keeping in close contact with supply chain partners to provide support as they adjust to the current consumer and business environments.
Beef preparation and recipes tips that are being provided to consumers through Checkoff-funded content include:
Recipe collections at www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes. While Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. has many recipe collections, current efforts are focused on sharing recipes that are easy, simple, affordable and kid friendly.
Cooking lessons at www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking. These lessons provide step-by-step instructions and tips for a dozen different cooking methods, from grilling to pressure cooking, these cooking lessons are a great resource for all levels of home chefs.
Beef safety information at www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/food-safety. From beef handling and storage information to preparation guidelines and additional tips, the Beef Checkoff is providing consumers with the information they need for a safe eating experience.
