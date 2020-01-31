The beef industry won an important victory this week when a Montana magistrate judge granted summary judgment to the government and the 15 qualified state beef councils targeted by R-CALF and its activist legal partners at Public Justice. The ruling will help ensure cattlemen and cattlewomen will continue to direct how checkoff investments are made at the state level.
“(Kansas Livestock Association) fully supports the decision by the magistrate judge,” said KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden. “It further confirms that state beef councils, like the Kansas Beef Council, are operating with proper oversight from USDA and in accordance with the Beef Promotion Act & Order.”
The decision now will be forwarded to the federal district court for a final ruling. It could be appealed by either party after the district court judge issues an opinion. Teagarden said KLA will continue its efforts to help defend the beef checkoff should R-CALF and their animal-rights-activist allies appeal the decision.
