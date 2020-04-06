Taking care of ourselves and others is part of the new normal as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “Adjust and adapt” is the ongoing mantra for the sheep industry, as American Lamb producers continue to tend their flocks with what they have available, and direct marketers and processors shift resources necessary to persevere during these unprecedented times.
Most of the lamb industry’s foodservice partners are closed or providing limited take-out service, putting restaurant workers in urgent need. In an effort to support this situation, the American Lamb Board is partnering with The Lee Initiative, https://leeinitiative.org, in its new program to provide to-go meals and essential supplies for hospitality members in need.
Traditionally, more than 50% of all U.S. lamb sales go through the foodservice channel. For our American Lamb industry, doing what we can to help them now will mean that after this crisis restaurants can return to their full vibrancy more quickly.
Through its Restaurant Workers Relief Program, The Lee Initiative is turning restaurants across the country into relief centers for any foodservice worker who has been laid off or had a significant reduction in hours or pay. Local chefs and support staff are preparing hundreds of to-go meals for their peers. ALB is working with several of the participating restaurants to donate American Lamb to help provide nutritious and delicious meals to these workers who have been a part of our link to the consumer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.