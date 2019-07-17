By Jane Moorman
New Mexico State University
Rescuing large animals from a steep arroyo or overturned stock trailer can mean life or death to the animal, and either saving or losing revenue for the owner.
A demonstration of horse care and rescue will be presented the evening before the tenth annual Acoma Ag Day, which will be Aug. 2, at the Acoma Department of Natural Resources, 33A Pinsbaari Drive, Acoma.
Acoma Ag Day is hosted by New Mexico State University’s New Mexico Pueblo Outreach Project, Pueblo of Acoma, Acoma Cattle Growers Association and Acoma Livestock Growers Organization.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the program beginning at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
Experts from the Cooperative Extension Service in NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will be among those making presentations.
Topics for the day-long program will include alfalfa and forages by Mark Marsalis, NMSU Extension forage specialist; bull selection by Marcy Ward, NMSU Extension livestock specialist; cattle pregnancy checking demonstration by Craig Gifford, NMSU Extension beef specialist; Native American Beef marketing program by Kimberly Yazzie, Labatt Food Service; range precipitation monitoring by Helena Deswood, tribal coordinator for USDA Southwest Climate Hub; and farm and ranch insurance by Shane Altizer of Depot Farm and Ranch Agency.
The horse care and rescue demonstration will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Acoma Pueblo Community Center, 25 Pinsbaari Drive. John Allen, NMSU’s Extension agricultural agent in Socorro County, will conduct the demonstration with a life-size horse mannequin.
Continuing education units will be offered for attending the event.
For more information, contact Tory Hougland, Daniel Bird or Gabrielle Rodriguez, NMSU Extension associates with Rural Agricultural Improvement and Public Affairs Project, 505-852-0480.
