Producer education has been a top priority of the Angus Convention since inception in 2014. The American Angus Association is excited to welcome Zoetis as the sponsor for the 2019 Angus University workshops during the Angus Convention held Nov. 2 to 4 in Reno, Nevada.
“The hands-on Angus University workshops provide an environment for producers to listen to speakers and have their questions answered in a candid format,” said Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. “With a wide variety of content, there is something for producers of all sizes and segments of the cattle business. We are excited to bring Zoetis on board as a sponsor of our comprehensive educational event.”
This year’s Angus University workshops cross a multitude of topics. Angus 101 covers everything a producer needs to know about interacting with the business breed. From how to tell your story with the Angus Media team to learning more about Association herd management tools, the track will keep a producer up-to-date on all things Angus. A bull-focused track covers proper bull development, and the Angus Genetics, Inc. team will give $Value updates. Then, a female-focused session will host industry leaders from the King Ranch Institute and Iowa State University as they discuss decisions in a profitable cow-calf operation, as well as the relationship of marbling and cow function.
Sessions geared toward the commercial sector will help producers learn more about value-added feeder calf programs and also includes a CattleFax market report. Finally, the live cattle handling arena will host industry experts as they demonstrate effective stockmanship and evaluating structural correctness and foot scoring.
“Zoetis has been a great partner of the business breed for many years,” McCully said. “We are excited for them to join us as we present educational support for producers in every segment of the cattle industry. We hope producers come eager to learn because there is no shortage of education at the Angus Convention.”
Registration is now open. Producers can take advantage of reduced registration until Sept. 30. For more information about Angus Convention, visit www.angusconvention.com.
