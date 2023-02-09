Zoetis and Select Sires Inc. have announced a partnership to help cattle producers gain more from data. The partnership provides a grid marketing service, GeneNet, which will provide Performance Livestock Analytics customers a designated marketing platform to communicate and promote the value of their cattle.

Select Sires’ farmer-owners will gain value with access to the Precision Animal Health portfolio from Zoetis, Parsippany, New Jersey, including beef genetic testing and Performance Livestock Analytics software.

Zoetis, Select Sires partner to help cattle producers apply data for decisions

Zoetis, Select Sires forge strategic relationship to benefit cattle producers. (Courtesy photo.)

