Zoetis, Parsippany, New Jersey, has expanded its portfolio of products and services for horses with the Stablelab hand-held, point-of-care diagnostic blood test, which provides veterinarians critical information related to equine inflammation in 10 minutes.
The Stablelab hand-held reader detects and quantifies the biomarker Serum Amyloid A, which is a major, acute phase protein produced by the liver that rapidly and dramatically increases in response to inflammation caused by infection. By measuring SAA, veterinarians can assess the severity of an infection sooner—often, before clinical symptoms start—and able to monitor the horse’s response over the course of treatment. Zoetis will manufacture, market and distribute the commercially available Stablelab products. For more information, see a representative or visit www. stablelab.com.
