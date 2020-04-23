With the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on so many Americans, Zoetis is recognizing the resilience of cattle producers and initiating a special fundraising initiative to support those in need.
Zoetis is asking cow-calf producers to submit inspiring pictures or videos at CalvingSeason.com to celebrate the commitment of cattle producers, and in turn, every submission will raise money to meet the challenges posed by this global crisis. All calving photos or videos are welcome, whether it’s late-night shots from the barn, kids helping with the new animals, cows with their calves, or producers simply caring for their calves by bottle-feeding or wrapping them in blankets.
For every photo or video submitted at CalvingSeason.com through May 29, Zoetis will donate $1 to the COVID-19 Response Fund with Feeding America. The Response Fund was established to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. The fund will enable food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.
Zoetis encourages cow-calf producers to show their pride and inspire others. Use the hashtag #CalvingSeason to post photos on all social media channels and share the success that comes with hard work and the importance of supporting those in need.
