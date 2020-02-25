A once in a lifetime experience is available to 30 youth, ages 15 to 19, at the New Mexico Youth Ranch Management Camp, which will be June 7 to 12 at the CS Ranch in Cimarron. The application deadline is April 10.
Teens will have an opportunity to learn the agricultural science and technical know-how behind ranching at the camp conducted by New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
“This year, we have reserved three openings for out-of-state youth,” said Sid Gordon, NMSU Extension agricultural agent in Otero County. “Last year we had youth from Illinois and Maryland attend the camp, which as a great experience for them and our New Mexico youth.”
Going to camp has been a life-changing experience for the 200-plus youth who have participated in the annual event since the inaugural camp in 2011.
“They don’t participate in recreational activities and crafts, but receive college-level instruction in managing a ranch,” said Jack Blandford, NMSU Extension agricultural agent in Luna County. “They have gained a greater appreciation of the science and opportunities in agriculture. It is a win-win for our aging agricultural industry with more young people having interest in going into this type of work.”
Gordon and Blandford are co-chairs for the ranch camp committee.
Collaboration between NMSU Extension specialists, county Extension agents and members of the ranching industry provides an opportunity for youth to learn about the many aspects of ranching.
They are introduced to what it takes to run a ranch, from financial statements and marketing strategies, to producing quality beef, and managing natural resources and wildlife. College-level, hands-on curriculum provides participants with information to develop a ranch management plan for a scenario similar to the host ranch.
CS Cattle Company’s 130,000-acre ranch at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range near Cimarron has hosted the camp for the past three years.
“This location allows our campers to see a real-life working ranch,” Gordon said. “The CS, a cattle and hunting operation, has been family owned and operated since 1873.”
Online application deadline is April 10. Visit https://nmyrm.nmsu.edu for more information and to apply.
Completed applications will be reviewed by the The acronym isn’t needed committee and applicants will be notified by April 17. The registration fee of $300, or payment arrangements, is due on or before May 1.
Scholarship opportunities are available to those invited to the camp. Additional information is available once camper has been accepted.
