The 2020 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy class marks the 15th year for the program. As in the past, the group will be made up of 20 young producers from across the state. Merck Animal Health is the exclusive sponsor. Each year, the program consists of four seminars that expose YSA members to the importance of KLA’s voice in the legislative process, producers’ responsibility as agricultural advocates, the need for progressive livestock operations and how other industry segments, including animal health suppliers and agribusinesses, fit into the food chain. The class also will participate in KLA’s policy-making process.
Members of the 2020 KLA YSA class are Brooke Boulware, Scott City; Katie Campbell, Leoti; Brian Carlton, Larned; Clara Cross, Minneapolis; Cayden Daily, Great Bend; Matthew Harrison, White City; Trevor Haun, Fall River; Julie Hiesterman, Palmer; Joshua Johnson, St. Francis; Trent Johnson, Fort Scott; Clayton Kershner, Rush Center; Colton Lowry, Almena; Chris Mushrush, Strong City; Derek Neal, Wamego; Austin Pacey, Salina; Darcy Reeve, Garden City; Matthew Rezac, Onaga; Audrey Schultz, Andover; Justin Shields, Colby; and Brandt Skinner; Leonardville.
