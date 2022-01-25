The 2022 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy class will be made up of 20 young producers from across the state. Merck Animal Health is the exclusive sponsor. Each year, the program consists of four seminars that expose YSA members to the importance of KLA’s voice in the legislative process, producers’ responsibility as agricultural advocates, the need for progressive livestock operations and how other industry segments, including animal health suppliers and agribusinesses, fit into the food chain. The class also will participate in KLA’s policymaking process. Their first meeting will be Feb. 15 to 16 in Topeka.
Members of the 2022 KLA YSA class are David Allen, Tribune; Payden Barrett, Grantville; Cece Blythe, White City; Maggie Brakeville, Manhattan; MariKate Crouch, Scott City; Kyle Cure, Cimarron; Mitchell Duer, Onaga; Dakota Ferguson, Williamsburg; Blaise Fountain, McPherson; Brandon Frederick, Hutchinson; Grant Glaser, Marion; Dylan Hamilton, Sublette; Michael Olson, Olsburg; Spencer Paul, Manhattan; Shelby Schultz, El Dorado; Nathan Smith, Pratt; Issa Sommer, Cimarron; Tyler Wells, Great Bend; Ethan Wilke, Scott City; and Kristina Zerger, Cheney.
