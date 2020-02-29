A group of young producers from across the state recently met in Topeka for the first installment of the 2020 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy. This is the 15th year for the program. Merck Animal Health is again partnering with the association to host these members for an in-depth look into KLA and the beef industry. The class of 20 will participate in four seminars throughout the year, which will be held in various locations across the state.
During the two-day session, attendees learned about the array of member services provided by KLA, heard about the importance of being an advocate for the livestock industry, saw KLA lobbyists in action at the state Capitol and took part in the KLA Legislative Meeting. In addition, YSA members attended a Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting at the Capitol and participated in a financial planning seminar conducted by K-Coe Isom.
As part of an interactive training session led by KLA staff, Alma ranchers and beef advocates Arturo and Wrenn Pacheco and WIBW-Topeka farm broadcaster Greg Akagi, the group was given an overview of various media outlets available to help tell the beef production story. The Pachecos shared how they have implemented advocacy into their daily routine through the use of their blog, “Cooking with the Cowboy.”
