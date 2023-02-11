YoungFarrier2Pix.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Adams.)

In an age and economic climate when young people are questioning whether the approved paths toward a satisfying, productive and remunerative life work any longer, Elle Adams has a solid future in front of her.

The 18-year-old, who has not yet graduated from high school, already has her own business as a farrier. Sugar Farms Farrier Services LLC performs hoof care while shoeing horses in and around Elle’s hometown of Avondale, Colorado, which sits in the southern half of the state, just east of Pueblo, “in the flatlands,” Adams says.

YoungFarrier1Pix.jpg

Elle Adams, Avondale, Colorado, is carving her own niche with Sugar Farms Farrier Services LLC. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Adams.)

