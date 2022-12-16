taylor sheridan_facebook2.jpg

Courtesy of NCBA.

Taylor Sheridan will speak during the opening general session of the Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show in New Orleans on Feb. 1. Sheridan will join NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, a Minnesota cattle producer, for a conversation about ranch life.

“My passion for the ranching lifestyle has inspired me to write stories that are rich in history, led by complex characters, and focus on family dynamics,” said Sheridan. “I’m looking forward to joining you at the cattle industry’s largest event.”

