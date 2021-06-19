When the 266,255 acres of combined 6666’s ranchland came on the market in December 2020, everyone wondered if the historic Texas ranch would have to be split up and sold off, disrupting its celebrated cowboy legacy that has stayed intact since 1870. Fortunately, the three ranches that comprise the 6666’s operation—the ranch in Guthrie, Texas, which includes 142,372 acres in King County, the Dixon Creek ranch in Carson and Hutchison counties with 114,455 acres and the Frisco Creek ranch with 9,428 acres in Sherman County—will stay together as a buyer has purchased the entirety of the ranch.
The buyer, or at least the face of the buying group is western storyteller Taylor Sheridan, a screenwriter and producer on such television shows and movies as Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” and “Hell or High Water.” Sheridan, who grew up in Cranfills Gap, Texas, purchased the cattle, horses, equipment, furniture, brand, name and property—which is larger than the city of San Antonio—for an undisclosed amount, however it was originally listed for $347.7 million. Since 1870, the Burnett family has owned the ranch, but when Anne Burnett Marion, the last descendent of the 6666’s founder Captain Samuel Burk Burnett, passed in February 2020 the ranch was put up for sale in accordance with her will.
Sheridan has said the legacy of the 6666 Ranch is not only essential to the ranch, but to the history of ranching in Texas and he plans to further that saga by continuing to run it as a working ranch. There is obvious speculation Sheridan plans to utilize the vast property for his movies and television shows since part of the upcoming season of Yellowstone was shot on the 6666. Additionally, there are reports of a Yellowstone spinoff series in the mix with a working title of “Yellowstone: 6666.”
On the subject of Yellowstone, real-life cowboy Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd on the popular television show, is set to deliver a keynote address at High Plains Journal’s Cattle U and Trade Show event July 29 and 30 in Dodge City, Kansas. To learn more about Cattle U and register, visit www.cattleu.net.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
