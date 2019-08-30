Join the Yearous Cattle Co. Ranch Gathering in Fort Morgan. CCA members and the surrounding ranching community are invited to join Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Colorado State University for a great evening of education and networking. Oh and of course, there will be cattle to view, too.
This ranch gathering will have a full schedule that features cattle, advancing technology, and important research and issues updates. Beef production and ranching are incorporating available means and methods into precision ranching, and speakers at this gathering will discuss some of these advancing technologies.
Featured speaker, Dan Mosher, president of Angus Genetics Inc., American Angus Association, will be updating on the latest $Values with exciting information on both registered and commercial opportunities for herd identification of traits and profitability through the latest tools and technology. Bobby Strecker, regional sales team leader for ABS Global Inc., will share with the group the latest advancements and opportunities for herd profitability through the use of sexed semen and targeting specific goals for both maternal and terminal oriented progeny.
Additionally, this special event will include CCA issues updates and important association information, plus a look at the research and work done at CSU pertaining to the beef industry. The event will wrap-up with a social hour and a free steak dinner.
CCA understands that it isn’t always easy to take time out of your busy schedules to travel for educational seminars or industry meetings, which is why the Yearous family is hosting this close to home. It is our hope that these ranch gatherings offer a unique opportunity to connect with your fellow ranchers, as well as with those who may be new to the industry, and learn something new at the same time. We would love to see you, your family, and any others you think would enjoy the evening. Don’t miss this great opportunity to learn and network with the best of the best in the ranching community.
Visit http://bit.ly/2Zx5cCe to register today.
