WyoTech announces ranching program

(Courtesy photo.)

WyoTech is excited to announce its year-long ranch training program in Laramie, Wyoming. This program is for people of all ages 18 and up interested in agriculture and the outdoors, whether they have no experience or some ranch or farm knowledge.

The one-of-a-kind, experiential ranching program is a unique opportunity for people who want to cultivate a passion for agriculture and push themselves to their limits. The Ranch Operations Program will offer enrollment twice per year: July 3, 2023, and Jan. 2, 2024.

