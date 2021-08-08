Sales from the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources wool throw project will be sown back into the state’s sheep industry.
Wool shorn from sheep at the Laramie Research and Extension Center was processed and knitted into limited-edition, UW-themed throws at Mountain Meadow Wool in Buffalo. Each throw contains a certificate of authenticity with a QR code that documents the story behind the blanket from raw wool to finished throw, and a University of Wyoming Department of Wool canvas bag from the 1950s.
Pre-sales began this week for the first 20 blankets, which also includes non-fundable token digital artwork tied to the blanket edition. The remaining blankets will be on sale Aug. 17.
The money will help expand research and training opportunities for students in the sheep industry, said Whit Stewart, UW associate professor and extension sheep specialist.
“It allows us to be really flexible to really solve problems Wyoming sheep producers are experiencing and to help give them more opportunities,” he said.
Many of the broad research efforts to help the sheep industry are at the whim of various grants, which can be hindered by time, resources and determined by individuals far removed from the actual operation, shared Stewart.
“What we will be able to do with these monies, even though it will take a while to build those up, I think it is responsive to how things are changing,” said Stewart. “Not only does it create awareness for a college that’s always been working for Wyoming, but it just shows we are adopting to the changing dynamic of your institution and our state.”
Visit https://staging.prismservices.net/laramie/site_blanket_project.asp to purchase your throw today.
