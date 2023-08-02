LREC Lamb-a-Year LR.jpeg

Lambs donated to Wyoming Wool Initiative’s Lamb-a-Year program are housed at the Laramie Research and Extension Center, where UW students assist with their care. (Photo courtesy of Wyoming Wool Initiative.)

After a successful first year, Wyoming Wool Initiative seeks donations for its second annual Lamb-a-Year program.

While steer-a-year programs are common across the U.S., the Lamb-a-Year program is one of the first of its kind. The program connects donors with UW students, allowing students to gain hands-on industry experience while providing producers with valuable lamb quality data.

