The Wyoming Livestock Board recently announced that it had accepted the upcoming resignation and retirement of State Veterinarian Dr. Jim Logan, DVM.
Logan has served the Wyoming Livestock Board and producers as state veterinarian through two appointed terms, 1997-2004 and 2009 to present. He also served as assistant state veterinarian, and as a member of the Livestock Board.
Logan has served many local, state and national organizations, including serving as chairman of the Riverton Memorial Hospital Board, Wyoming Wool Growers Association and the American Sheep Industry Association.
“Dr. Logan is a staple of Wyoming, and his absence will leave a thoughtful and wise hole in many arenas,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “His dedication to the veterinary profession, agriculture and his consistently fair approach to the challenges that face our producers, wildlife managers and citizens is beyond compare. Jim's work will be held up as the example of what the state vet should be for years to come. I'm grateful for his work and wish him nothing but happiness going forward. Most of all, Jim deserves a very large ‘thank you’ from everyone and I'm happy to extend my thanks for his many years of service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.