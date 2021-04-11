Teaching about the challenges ranchers face and using hands-on learning are part of the Wyoming Ranch Camp May 24 to 28 near Evanston presented by University of Wyoming Extension educators.
The camp is at the Queen Mountain Lodge on the Broadbent Ranch and geared toward recent high school graduates and college students.
“This program is meant to be well-rounded, including all these types of topics you need to know to run a ranch or be involved in an ag business,” said Chance Marshall, extension agriculture and horticulture educator in Fremont-Lander counties.
Meat science, animal science, economics, ranch recreation and range management are among topics. Camp attendees will present their ranch management plans the last day, and the winning team will receive an award.
The program is limited to 20 participants and costs $200 per student. Lodging and meals are provided. Interested individuals will need to complete an application with name, address, brief background, and brief statement of interest in the camp of no more than 300 words and email them to Marshall, cmarsha1@uwyo.edu, or Hill, hrhill@uwyo.edu.
There are scholarships available for the $200 registration fee and will be awarded based on the application statement as well as the order they are received.
The camp is partially funded by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation.
For more information about participating or sponsoring a student, contact Hill at hrhill@uwyo.edu or 307-885-3132, or Marshall at cmarsha1@uwyo.edu or 307-332-2363.
