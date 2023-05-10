The University of Wyoming Extension is now accepting applications for 2023 Ranch Camp, an educational program led by extension personnel and hosted by Padlock Ranch. The event will take place June 12 through June 16.
Open to applicants ages 18 and older, Ranch Camp provides an immersive introduction to ranch economics, management and diversification as well as animal science, meat science, range science and soil science. The program balances seminar-based learning with hands-on activities like cattle branding, ranch tours and a visit to Mountain Meadow Wool mill.
