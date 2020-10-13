The University of Wyoming livestock judging team won all six team categories at the recent Casper College fall contest after six months with no contests due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ten teams competed from UW, Colorado State University, Casper College, Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County Community College and Northeastern Junior College of Sterling, Colorado.
Tanner Wright of Laramie was named high individual overall and Jess Moody of Big Timber, Montana, was second high individual overall. Chase Markel of Wheatland, Tell Belton of Steamboat, Colorado, Hallie Myhre of Steamboat, Colorado, and Amy Newman of Fort Collins, Colorado, all placed within the top 10 individually.
“The team is excited to head to the first out-of-state contest since March,” said Caleb Boardman, UW livestock judging coach.
They will soon compete at the American Royal in Kansas City, Kansas, and finish the season at the national contest in Louisville, Kentucky.
The team is coached by Boardman and assistant coach Laurel Despain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.