In response to growing interest in raising backyard chickens, the University of Wyoming Extension recently released a free online guide outlining best practices for chicken care and management.
The 10-page publication, titled “Raising Backyard Chickens,” provides an overview of breed selection, housing, nutrition, extermination of lice and mites, waste management and more.
