Helping with one of the livestock industry’s most critical programs and his outreach efforts on behalf of 4-H are some of the reasons a beef specialist has received the University of Wyoming Extension’s top honor.
Steve Paisley, director of the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, received the Jim DeBree Award, named in honor of the retired Extension administrator and given to those who demonstrate a high level of professionalism, performance and leadership.
Paisley leads state-wide efforts with Extension educators to conduct Beef Quality Assurance training for producers and is recognized as a leader in the program throughout Wyoming and at the national level. Paisley joined University of Wyoming Extension in 2001. He is an associate professor in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Paisley’s research focuses on management of the young beef female and includes heifer development and selection as well as economical and practical management and feeding programs. He has guided numerous graduate students and teaches academic courses at UW.
