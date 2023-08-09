McGuire Ranch cattle 2022 LR.jpeg

UW cattle on summer grazing grounds at the McGuire Ranch, located outside Laramie. (Photo courtesy of University of Wyoming Extension.)

In partnership with the University of Wyoming, the Beef Reproduction Task Force will host the Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle symposium at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne Sep. 6 to 7.

The event will take place at 2800 W. Lincolnway, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sep. 6, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sep. 7. Producers, veterinarians, artificial insemination technicians, students and others interested in beef cattle production are encouraged to attend.

