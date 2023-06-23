Pigs

(Courtesy photo.)

World Pork Expo, Des Moines, Iowa, recently marked its 35th anniversary as more than 10,000 producers and industry professionals traveled to the Iowa State Fairgrounds to visit the world’s largest pork-specific trade show.

Presented by the National Pork Producers Council, Expo features a wide range of free seminars, networking opportunities and abundant hospitality.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.