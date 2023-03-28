Calf in Chute

(Journal photo by Jennifer M. Latzke.)

America’s cattle sector could benefit greatly by adopting a set standard for proficiency levels in animal care and handling. University of Nebraska-Lincoln scientist Ruth Woiwode, drawing on her expertise in animal behavior, is working to address that challenge.

Woiwode, assistant professor of animal behavior and welfare in the Department of Animal Science, has developed a multi-step approach to teaching cattle handling techniques based on key findings regarding animal behavior. She demonstrated those techniques during a recent gathering of 4-H educators for a two-day set of sessions at Nebraska’s Animal Science Complex.

