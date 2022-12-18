K-State Cow/Calf Specialist Jason Warner explains in detail feeding strategies during fall and winter calving season. And because of the drought this summer, this may have an impact on your cows vitamin A storage which will impact your calves.

For more information:

Beef Cow-Calf Management Options When Pasture is Limited, https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/mf3114.pdf

Nutritional Management of Cows by Body Condition, https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3275.pdf

Cow/Calf Record Book, https://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF185.pdf

Body Condition Scorecard for Cattle, https://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3230.pdf

In this video, K-State Research and Extension cow/calf specialist Jason Warner says the year’s drought across much of Kansas may affect the way producers supplement their cow’s feed this winter.

“An important consideration this year,” he says, “is knowing how much Vitamin A those cows have been able to store and their ability to transfer Vitamin A to their calves through colostrum.”

